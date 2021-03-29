Gas prices: US average down; no change in NY

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The national average price of gas is down two cents this week, while New York’s didn’t change.

U.S. average: $2.86/gallon

New York average: $2.91/gallon

One year ago, the national average was $2.02 and New York’s was $2.34.

Here are the prices across different parts of upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.84 (down one cent since last week)

Binghamton – $2.89 (Down one cent since last week)

Buffalo – $2.83 (no change since last week)

Elmira – $2.83 (no change since last week)

Ithaca – $2.88 (no change since last week)

Rochester – $2.88 (down one cent since last week)

Rome – $2.93 (down one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $2.86 (down one cent since last week)

Watertown – $2.95 (no change since last week)

“Growing stock levels have helped to put downward pressure on pump prices, according to the latest weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA),” AAA says.

