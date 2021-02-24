Home Prices Jump 10.4%

Model homes and for sale signs line the streets as construction continues at a housing plan in Zelienople, Pa., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Home prices are skyrocketing more than 10% in December.

Prices have increased 10.4% according to the Case-Shiller home price index.

That is the quickest pace in several years.

Cities that continued to show the strongest price gains among the 19 cities surveyed include Phoenix, Seattle, and San Diego.

Home prices began to increase last summer, as Covid-driven demand decreased on the housing market.

Record low supply combined with record-low mortgage rates causes bidding wars on homes across the nation.