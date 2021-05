(WETM) – Approximately a quarter of a million smoke and smoke and carbon monoxide combination detectors are being recalled.

The Kidde Trusense detectors may fail to alert owners to a fire.

There are seven models subject to recall some are battery- powered, others are hard-wired.

Only alarms with the Trusense logo or “amber-equals-fault” printed on the alarm are included in this recall.

Consumers should keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms.