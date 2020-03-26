Plant Therapy Recalls Wintergreen Essential Oils and Essential Oil Blends with Wintergreen

Plant Therapy is recalling their Wintergreen Essential Oils and Essential Oil Blends with Wintergreen because they fail to meet the child-resistant packaging requirements.

The products contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

This recall involves 1/3 fl. oz (10 mL), 1 fl. oz (30 mL), and 3.3 fl. oz (100 mL) amber glass bottles with black caps of Plant Therapy Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens), Organic Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens), Muscle Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted), Tingly Mint Synergy Blend, Vein Aid Synergy Blend (undiluted) sold prior to September 20, 2019.

Recalled Wintergreen – 10 mL; 30 mL; 100 mL

Recalled Organic Wintergreen – 10 mL; 30 mL; 100 mL



Recalled Muscle Aid Synergy Blend – 10 mL; 30 mL; 100 mL



Recalled Tingly Mint Synergy Blend – 10 mL; 30 mL; 100 mL



Recalled Vein Aid Synergy Blend – 10 mL; 30 mL; 100 mL

The label on the front of each bottle displays the Plant Therapy logo, product name, and the volume amount of the bottle. The UPC codes are printed on the back of the label.

Here are a list of the products with their corresponding UPC codes:

Consumers should immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach of children and contact Plant Therapy for a free replacement child-resistant cap. All known purchasers are being notified directly by the firm about the recall.

These items have been sold at Online at PlantTherapy.com, Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Walmart.com, and Wish.com from June 2018 through June 2019 for between $8 and $40.

No injuries or incidents have been reported at this time.