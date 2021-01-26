Southwest Airlines Bans Emotional-Support Animals

FILE – In this May 24, 2020, file photo, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant prepares a plane bound for Orlando, Fla. for takeoff at Kansas City International airport in Kansas City, Mo. About 40,000 workers in the airline industry are facing layoffs on Thursday, Oct. 1, unless Congress comes up with another aid package. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Southwest Airlines says starting in March emotional-support animals will no longer be allowed on flights.

Southwest recently announced it will no longer allow the animals to roam freely.

If someone wants to bring their cat or dog, the passenger would have to pay a fee and keep their animal in a carrier under their set.

Trained service dogs are still allowed inside the cabin.

Delta, Frontier, and American Airlines have made similar changes.

According to the Department of Transportation, airlines do not have to let passengers bring animals on board for free, simply because someone claims it provides emotional support.

The new policy begins on March 1st.