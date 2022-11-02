ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To curb inflation this holiday season, national grocery chain ALDI will be offering a steep discount on common Thanksgiving products by rewinding the clock.

Starting Tuesday, November 2, the Thanksgiving Price Rewind will offer holiday staples at 2019 prices.

According to Aldi representatives, goods like brie, prosciutto, stuffing, quiches, brown-and-serve rolls, apple pie, and more will be available at discounts of up to 30%. Eligible items will be marked with the following Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon:

The Thanksgiving Price Rewind sticker (Courtesy of ALDI)

“We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us,” Dave Rinaldo, president of ALDI U.S. said in a statement. “So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members?”