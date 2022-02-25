Here is the best way to get your tax return faster

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is facing “enormous challenges” this tax season, Commissioner Chuck Rettig said Feb. 15 in a lengthy blog detailing what those challenges are. He said the agency is working understaffed, underfunded, and still trying to rebound from COVID-19 operations like Child Tax Credit and stimulus payments, in addition to processing millions of tax returns.

Behind more than 23 million items, including unprocessed returns and correspondence, the IRS went into the 2022 tax season already at a disadvantage. What will help tax returns get processed faster isn’t necessarily getting them in quickly, it’s making sure they are 100% correct before they are sent. “Accuracy beats speed,” said Certified Public Accountant, Chris Tretter.

Tretter said most of his client’s tax returns and refunds were held up last year because of inaccurate information. It’s not just major information like income or taxes paid. It’s also making sure names are spelled correctly and that social security numbers or addresses are correct before submitting returns, he said.

Unfortunately, there will be some people who see a delay despite crossing their T’s and dotting their I’s. Electronic returns are dependent on the IRS’s computers. If they don’t like a return, they will end up having to be gone over by an IRS employee, Tretter explains. Obviously, this is not ideal with the IRS working short-staffed.

Filing a paper return will also lead to a delay which is why the IRS encourages Americans to file electronically. Tax preparers are required to file electronically except for a few conditions that require paper returns to be filed. In those cases, they must provide an explanation to the IRS why a paper return is being sent, said Tretter.

“The agency today has as few employees as it did in the 1970s, despite a 60% increase in the United States population during that time and an unprecedented increase in responsibilities,” said IRS’s Rettig. “While more than 90% of the over 160 million individual returns are filed electronically, the remaining people who file on paper lead to millions of time-intensive, manually processed paper returns.”

Filing electronically and using direct deposit for both refunds as well as payments will save people a lot of headaches, said Tretter. Waiting for a paper check could delay a refund for weeks or months and sending a paper check means a payment may take longer than anticipated to be posted to your account resulting in possible penalties.

It may be unavoidable, but the last thing people want to have to do is try to call the IRS, Tretter said. Trying to reach a representative by phone in the last two years has been a nightmare for millions of Americans. Rettig said millions of calls last year to the agency went unanswered and millions more will go unanswered this year.

Taxes must be filed by Apr. 18 but if people find themselves behind the ball there is always the option to file a six-month extension. This allows either individuals or tax preparers more time to make sure returns are correct. The only downside is for people that owe money. Tretter said an extension on a return does not mean an extension on payments. Interest fees will be tacked onto payments not made by the Apr. 18 deadline.

These challenges make working with a professional and qualified tax preparer more important than ever, Tretter said. Above all, people should be patient with their tax preparer and patient with the IRS. Tretter says, “These are not normal times.”

“The reality at the IRS is that we know we need to do better, we’re committed to doing better, and we are trending in a positive direction,” said Commissioner Rettig. “Our employees are doing everything they can. But we need help. As many IRS leaders have stated for most of the past decade, without long-term, predictable funding, the IRS will continue to be hamstrung, failing to provide the experience that taxpayers deserve.”

Need help filing your taxes? The New York State Tax Department is offering free virtual help sessions throughout April. A list of dates/times and links to register can be found on the Tax Department’s website.