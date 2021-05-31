Highest paying jobs in Elmira that require a bachelor’s degree

(STACKER) – While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Elmira using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Elmira.

#29. Coaches and scouts

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $45,600

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,100

– Employment: 208,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($125,720)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($101,700)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($92,360)

– Job description: Instruct or coach groups or individuals in the fundamentals of sports for the primary purpose of competition. Demonstrate techniques and methods of participation. May evaluate athletes’ strengths and weaknesses as possible recruits or to improve the athletes’ technique to prepare them for competition. Those required to hold teaching certifications should be reported in the appropriate teaching category.

#28. Clergy

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $50,370

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,560

– Employment: 52,260

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($91,410)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($89,050)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($83,480)

– Job description: Conduct religious worship and perform other spiritual functions associated with beliefs and practices of religious faith or denomination. Provide spiritual and moral guidance and assistance to members.

#27. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $52,950

– #311 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,970

– Employment: 690,160

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($117,900)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,150)

– Job description: Research conditions in local, regional, national, or online markets. Gather information to determine potential sales of a product or service, or plan a marketing or advertising campaign. May gather information on competitors, prices, sales, and methods of marketing and distribution. May employ search marketing tactics, analyze web metrics, and develop recommendations to increase search engine ranking and visibility to target markets.

#26. Child, family, and school social workers

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $54,320

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,370

– Employment: 328,120

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($76,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($73,490)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($70,940)

– Job description: Provide social services and assistance to improve the social and psychological functioning of children and their families and to maximize the family well-being and the academic functioning of children. May assist parents, arrange adoptions, and find foster homes for abandoned or abused children. In schools, they address such problems as teenage pregnancy, misbehavior, and truancy. May also advise teachers.

#25. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $56,890

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,340

– Employment: 991,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($99,170)

— Fresno, CA ($96,200)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($95,500)

– Job description: Teach one or more subjects to students at the secondary school level.

#24. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $57,020

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,550

– Employment: 293,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Enid, OK ($98,370)

— Reno, NV ($86,670)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($71,590)

– Job description: Counsel and advise individuals with alcohol, tobacco, drug, or other problems, such as gambling and eating disorders. May counsel individuals, families, or groups or engage in prevention programs.

#23. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $57,050

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,790

– Employment: 191,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($100,570)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,360)

— Merced, CA ($96,560)

– Job description: Teach academic, social, and life skills to elementary school students with learning, emotional, or physical disabilities. Includes teachers who specialize and work with students who are blind or have visual impairments; students who are deaf or have hearing impairments; and students with intellectual disabilities.

#22. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $59,510

– #164 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,420

– Employment: 1,364,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Merced, CA ($99,360)

— Kingston, NY ($93,780)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($92,910)

– Job description: Teach academic and social skills to students at the elementary school level.

#21. Training and development specialists

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $59,650

– #211 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,440

– Employment: 318,040

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($101,590)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,070)

— Savannah, GA ($94,820)

– Job description: Design or conduct work-related training and development programs to improve individual skills or organizational performance. May analyze organizational training needs or evaluate training effectiveness.

#20. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $61,180

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,870

– Employment: 73,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($104,830)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($103,590)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,140)

– Job description: Teach occupational, vocational, career, or technical subjects to students at the secondary school level.

#19. Compliance officers

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $62,150

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,620

– Employment: 327,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($99,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,030)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($96,850)

– Job description: Examine, evaluate, and investigate eligibility for or conformity with laws and regulations governing contract compliance of licenses and permits, and perform other compliance and enforcement inspection and analysis activities not classified elsewhere.

#18. Registered nurses

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $65,830

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– Employment: 2,986,500

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

– Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

#17. Human resources specialists

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $67,100

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,430

– Employment: 647,810

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,680)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($90,130)

– Job description: Recruit, screen, interview, or place individuals within an organization. May perform other activities in multiple human resources areas.

#16. Accountants and auditors

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $68,390

– #263 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– Employment: 1,274,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($111,680)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

— Midland, TX ($103,120)

– Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

#15. Social and community service managers

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $69,630

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,140

– Employment: 155,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($96,530)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,650)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($94,900)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of a social service program or community outreach organization. Oversee the program or organization’s budget and policies regarding participant involvement, program requirements, and benefits. Work may involve directing social workers, counselors, or probation officers.

#14. Labor relations specialists

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $70,750

– #81 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,870

– Employment: 70,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($113,270)

— Spartanburg, SC ($111,380)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($103,990)

– Job description: Resolve disputes between workers and managers, negotiate collective bargaining agreements, or coordinate grievance procedures to handle employee complaints.

#13. Probation officers and correctional treatment specialists

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $70,810

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,900

– Employment: 90,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,770)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($109,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,320)

– Job description: Provide social services to assist in rehabilitation of law offenders in custody or on probation or parole. Make recommendations for actions involving formulation of rehabilitation plan and treatment of offender, including conditional release and education and employment stipulations.

#12. Network and computer systems administrators

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $76,680

– #199 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,460

– Employment: 339,560

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,260)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($116,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($111,790)

– Job description: Install, configure, and maintain an organization’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), data communications network, operating systems, and physical and virtual servers. Perform system monitoring and verify the integrity and availability of hardware, network, and server resources and systems. Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, including system backups. Analyze network and server resource consumption and control user access. Install and upgrade software and maintain software licenses. May assist in network modeling, analysis, planning, and coordination between network and data communications hardware and software.

#11. Loan officers

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $85,240

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,930

– Employment: 308,700

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eau Claire, WI ($129,900)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,100)

— Tyler, TX ($114,690)

– Job description: Evaluate, authorize, or recommend approval of commercial, real estate, or credit loans. Advise borrowers on financial status and payment methods. Includes mortgage loan officers and agents, collection analysts, loan servicing officers, loan underwriters, and payday loan officers.

#10. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $87,640

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,680

– Employment: 288,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($150,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)

— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers where technical or scientific knowledge is required in such areas as biology, engineering, chemistry, and electronics, normally obtained from at least 2 years of postsecondary education.

#9. Industrial engineers

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $89,080

– #148 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,610

– Employment: 290,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($125,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,710)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,510)

– Job description: Design, develop, test, and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes, including human work factors, quality control, inventory control, logistics and material flow, cost analysis, and production coordination.

#8. Civil engineers

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $90,280

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,440

– Employment: 300,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($125,910)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($121,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,860)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants, and water and sewage systems.

#7. Mechanical engineers

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $91,650

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 293,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($123,700)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines, and other mechanically functioning equipment. Oversee installation, operation, maintenance, and repair of equipment such as centralized heat, gas, water, and steam systems.

#6. Legislators

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $94,810

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,560

– Employment: 51,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($147,730)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($135,640)

— Bakersfield, CA ($114,980)

– Job description: Develop, introduce, or enact laws and statutes at the local, tribal, state, or federal level. Includes only workers in elected positions.

#5. Medical and health services managers

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $105,370

– #219 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

#4. Industrial production managers

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $108,080

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

#3. Chief executives

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $128,650

– #271 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.

#2. Financial managers

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $134,340

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

#1. General and operations managers

Elmira, NY

– Annual mean salary: $134,650

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.