YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s soon to be wedding, graduation and shower season. Trying to make your money last longer and go further is at the top of everyone’s mind with the rising cost of inflation.

Attending weddings and other celebratory occasions can be expensive, between travel and lodging, gifts and extra events like bachelor and bachelorette parties and showers. So plan ahead for these expenses, particularly as some celebrations were postponed or rescheduled reappear on your calendar.

Determine how much money you can spend and what’s important to you. You may have to compromise. Perhaps you prioritize attending your friend’s wedding but skip the out-of-state shower, for example. Maybe you attend that friend’s wedding but decline the invitation of a distant cousin. Do what’s best for you while also communicating with the betrothed couple. Express appreciation for the invitation and happiness for their big day.

Gift guidelines are also a big concern. Monetary gifts have been growing, but lately, people are pausing before putting that check or cash in an envelope. According to several sources, there are some gift-giving guidelines, but in the end, you have to give what is appropriate and doable for you.

WEDDING

Every wedding invitation carries the obligation of a gift, according to Emily Post. If you are spending a lot to travel to a wedding, you may opt for a less expensive item. The average wedding gift hovers around $100 to $150 per guest, according to Brides.com.

GRADUATION

According to Emily Post, if you are invited to a graduation, you should send or bring a gift. While money is always appreciated, gifts of jewelry, books or stock certificates are appreciated as well. Average cash graduation gifts are between $50 and $100. For friends and siblings, that amount is $20 to $75.

BABY AND BRIDAL SHOWER GIFTS

The average baby shower gift ranges between $50 and $200. According to everafterbaby.com, a distant cousin may spend $50 while a close aunt or friend may spend $100. The average bridal shower gift hovers around $50 to $75, according to brides.com. It’s important to consider that there are no set rules for gift-giving when it comes to bridal shower gifts, and items can certainly range in price. Another important factor to consider? Keep your own budget in mind with your choice of gift.