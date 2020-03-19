How salons are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Social distancing guidelines are in place for people to follow amid the coronavirus pandemic. Small businesses have suffered from closing to prevent the spread of the virus.

Nail salons and barbershops around the Twin Tiers are closed in fear of someone spreading the virus.

AJ’s Hair & Make-Up in Corning is open for business, while still taking precautionary measures to protect the client and customers.

Work stations in the salon are separated to allow more room for social distancing. After every rinse, cut, and trim, owner AJ Fratarcangelo says sterilization is a must.

Although the salon is still open, many customers have canceled or rescheduled appointments out of fear of the pandemic. The salon also had to cut back on a few services that require close facial contact.

“We have cut services, no facials or any type of real make-up applications.” AJ Fratarcangelo , owner of AJ’s Hair & Make-Up

For now, Fratarcangelo says they will continue to abide by all of the rules in place to combat COVID-19 while remaining in high spirits.