Hydraulic fracturing ban potential effects on Pennsylvania

(WETM)- A ban on hydraulic fracturing could cause a major impact on Pennsylvania’s economy according to a new study funded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

A ban on hydraulic fracturing could cause the loss of 19 a million jobs between 2021-2025 according to the study. 600,000 of those jobs would be in Pennsylvania. This would also cause the GDP to reduce by $7.1 trillion.

The study said, “The U.S. economy would also lose the direct jobs and economic activity associated with shale oil and gas production in states such as Texas and Pennsylvania.”

The cumulative cost-of-living increase for residential consumers in Pennsylvania could be $4,654 between 2022 and 2025 the study states.

There are environmental and health concerns surrounding hydraulic fracturing. The EPA produced a study on the Impacts From The Hydraulic Fracturing Water Cycle On Drinking Water Resources In The US.

“Spills during the handling of hydraulic fracturing fluids and chemicals or produced water that result in large volumes or high concentrations of chemicals reaching groundwater resources,” said the EPA study.

But lack of information makes it hard for the EPA to get the full picture.

“Data gaps and uncertainties limited EPA’s ability to fully assess the potential impacts on drinking water resources locally and nationally. Because of these data gaps and uncertainties, it was not possible to fully characterize the severity of impacts, nor was it possible to calculate or estimate the national frequency of impacts on drinking water resources from activities in the hydraulic fracturing water cycle,” said the EPA study.

Hydraulic fracturing is banned in New York.