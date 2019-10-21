Tractor-trailer accident causes lane closures

Breaking News
WAVERLY N.Y. (WETM) – A motor vehicle accident has caused the closing of several lanes this evening. Around 7:00 p.m. State Troopers responded to a tractor-trailer accident in Tioga County, N.Y.

Nichols Fire/Rescue responded to the scene as well.

As of now I86 eastbound is closed from exit 61 (Best Western to Nichols exit) and will be shut down for several hours.

The rescue teams are reminding people, if you are on I86 or in the vicinity of Waverly or Tioga Center, to use an alternate route.

Stick with 18 News, this is a developing story we will update you as the information is available.

