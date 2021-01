FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, a customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it, in Orlando, Fla. The nation’s two national lottery games are designed to produce immense jackpots that generate huge sales, and the recipe certainly is working now as prizes on Thursday reached a combined $1.39 billion. The next drawing for Mega Millions is Friday night, when a $750 million prize will be up for grabs. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Mega Millions Jackpot climbs once again.

No ticket perfectly matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawings.

Those numbers were 3-11-12-38-43 and Gold Mega Ball 15.

Because there was no winner, the jackpot soars to an estimated $850 million.

The next drawing is Tuesday night.

The upcoming jackpot would be the third largest prize in American history.

The odds of winning are about one in 302 million.