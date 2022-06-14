DEER PARK, N.Y. (WWTI) — One lucky winner who purchased a Powerball ticket on Long Island is taking home a life-changing amount of money.

According to the New York Lottery, one second-prize ticket for the June 13 Powerball drawing was sold in Deer Park, New York. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000,000.

The ticket was purchased at Deers Hills Service located at 1985 Deer Park Avenue. The ticket winning numbers were 2-27-42-44-51 and the Powerball number was 25.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.