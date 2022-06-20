NEW YORK (PIX11) — In less than two weeks, New Yorkers will cast their vote for who they want to be their party’s representative in the gubernatorial primary.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, the incumbent frontrunner, faces a number of Democratic challengers. In the Republican Party, Andrew Guiliani, Harry Wilson, Rob Astorino and Congressman Lee Zeldin will square off against each other in the primary on June 28. Early voting runs until June 26.

Before that, the candidates will share their visions for the future of New York in a PIX11 gubernatorial forum. Viewers will get to hear candidates’ views on crime, the economy, housing and more.

Zeldin was the favored candidate of choice among Republican voters ahead of the forum. He had 34% of the vote in a recent PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll.

There’s a tight battle for second based on the polling. Astorino — a former two-term Westchester County executive — took 16% of the vote, while Wilson — a moderate Republican who worked for former President Barack Obama — garnered 15% of the vote. Giuliani took 13% of the vote. More than one-fifth of Republican voters were still undecided when the survey was conducted.

The nominee will face an uphill battle in the general election; registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by more than two to one in New York.

Viewers can tune in to PIX11 and to livestreams on PIX11.com and on the PIX11 News app on Tuesday, June 21 to watch. The forum will air from 7-8 p.m. Viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts during the forum on Twitter with the hashtag #PIXGOVFORUM.

Democratic voters will also get a chance to hear from Gov. Hochul and the candidates facing off against her in the Democratic primary. Hochul has a large lead, with 57% of the votes in the most recent PIX11 poll.

She’s facing challenges from Congressman Tom Suozzi, who was the top choice of 17% of polled voters, and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who garnered 6% of the vote. One-fifth of Democratic voters remained undecided when the survey was conducted.

The Democratic forum will air on Saturday, June 25. Viewers can tune in to PIX11 or PIX11.com to watch at 8 p.m.