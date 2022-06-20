LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Adirondack Wine and Food Festival will be returning to Lake George for the first time since 2019.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, and from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, and feature more than 120 wineries, breweries, cideries, artisan food producers, food trucks, and more. The festival is set to take place at the Lake George Festival Commons at the Charles R. Wood Park om Lake George Village. Founder of the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival in 2014 Sasha Pardy said that she is excited the event will be returning.

“It’s been a long two years since our last festival and I am so grateful that we are only days away from bringing one of the region’s most anticipated events back to Lake George,” Pardy said. “Thousands of people will travel to Lake George this weekend, and we know it’s going to be a great experience for us, our attendees, and the local businesses they support while they visit.”

According to the press release from the festival’s organizers, over 7,250 attendees are expected at the festival this year. At the last festival in 2019, over 6,700 people attended and 73% of attendees said they planned a trip to the Lake George area specifically to attend the festival.

The 2022 Festival is expected to generate 4,745 overnight stays in the area and produce a $3.6 million economic impact on the region. Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and CVB Gina Mintzer commented on the impact the festival has on the Lake George community.

“As the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival returns from their pandemic hiatus, the event is attracting even more new and different visitors,” Mintzer said. “The event producers have been very strategic in their growth plans that enhance the Lake George vacation brand of unique experiences. Because of their efforts, the festival continues as a substantial economic engine for the region adding tremendous impact to the area.”

One-day general admissions tasting tickets to attend cost $45 Saturday and $40 on Sunday. The tickets include sampling at all booths, a souvenir wine glass, a reusable eco-friendly bag, use of the drop-off, a pick-up tent, and a program guide. Weekend warrior two-day tasting tickets cost $75 and include the same perks for both days.

One-day designated driver or underage tickets will cost $15 and include sampling from artisan food vendors, a reusable eco-friendly bag, a program, a bottle of water, and a souvenir wine glass. More information about the festival and a complete vendor list can be found here.