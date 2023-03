(WETM) – A local lawmaker wants New York’s speed limit to increase.

State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is introducing a bill to raise the speed limit on some roads in New York State to 70 miles per hour.

New York has had the speed limit of 65 miles per hour since the 1990s but most other states across the country allow higher speeds, on select roads.

It is unclear which roads would be impacted if this bill were to pass.