BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Senator Chuck Schumer announced today that he has helped secure $63.7 million for Binghamton via a highly competitive regional challenge to make the Southern Tier America’s next major battery research and manufacturing hub.

According to Schumer, Binghamton University has been awarded the money for their New Energy New York proposal. The proposal includes the establishment of a national center for battery research and technology, the Battery-NY Center, which will provide the foundation and funding needed to advance cutting-edge research, attract innovative companies, secure the battery supply chain, and strengthen American manufacturing.

Schumer said, “This investment will elevate Binghamton, and the Southern Tier as an emerging global battery hub, which can create thousands of good-paying jobs and fundamentally transform Upstate New York’s economy.”

Batteries are integral to everyday life, according to Schumer. They power mobile phones, laptops, smart watches, and electric vehicles, but most of the manufacturing of this technology has been offshored to other countries.

The major goal of this grant is to bolster the United States economy by bringing the lithium-ion battery industry back to America.

“The NENY (New Energy New York) team has worked hard on this project and without the leadership and guidance from Sen. Schumer from the beginning, we do not believe we would be here today,” said Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger.”

“Distinguished Professor and Nobel Prize-winner Stan Whittingham and our Associate Vice President Per Stromhaug had an idea they believed was crucial to our nation’s energy security. They, along with their team and NENY coalition members, have carried the concept to this point where we can stand here today as winners of the EDA’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge.”

“With this win, and with the tremendous financial support from New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul, we are confident we can turn the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions of New York into the national hub for battery innovation, manufacturing and workforce development.”

According to Binghamton University, “The proposal is projected to support and create thousands of new good-paying jobs in the next 10 years, with the potential to support or sustain thousands of additional indirect jobs within related supply chains.”

Binghamton’s proposal was among 21 projects awarded federal funding, and one of just two in New York State.

More to come on this developing story.