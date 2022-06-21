(WSYR-TV) — Big & Rich are in fact “Comin’ to Your City” this August.

The iconic country duo will play the Great New York State Fair as they bring their “Peace, Love and Happy Hour” tour to Syracuse Tuesday, August 30.

“Big & Rich live up to their name by bringing big hits and rich, high-energy performances,” said interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “They love to have a good time, and so do fairgoers. Year after year, we hear from Fair fans that the concerts are one of their favorite parts about their visit, and how they’re so impressed with the star-studded names our fair attracts. We are thrilled to maintain that standard by bringing back this powerhouse duo.”

Big & Rich will take the Chevy Court Stage at 6 p.m. and will be joined by country rapper Cowboy Troy. The duo last performed at the Fair in 2018.

All concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series are free with Fair admission.

Here is a look at the rest of the concert lineup that has been announced so far: