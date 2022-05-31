NEW YORK (WWTI) — As the summer season begins, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is encouraging residents to focus on safety.

The department is advising residents to be prepared before leaving the house, and shared a list of supplies residents should consider bringing with them on their outdoor excursions. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos stressed the importance of safety and being aware of potential dangers when outdoors.

“Recreating safely and responsibly starts with planning ahead before visiting the Adirondacks, Catskills, and any of New York’s wild places,” Commissioner Seggos said. “Preparing for potential dangers and changing weather conditions and knowing your limits before hiking into the backcountry can mean the difference between life and death. To protect yourself and others, I’m encouraging outdoor adventurers to make plans ahead and make smart decisions to prevent accidents before they occur.”

DEC advised residents to wear the proper gear and attire, including sturdy comfortable boots. They also reminded hikers to wear layers even in the summer, choose moisture-wicking synthetic fabrics that keep your skin dry and help regulate your body temperature in both cold and warm weather, and wear light-colored clothing so it is easier to spot ticks.

The department also released a list of ten hiking essentials. They recommended that hikers carry the listed items in a day pack on all hikes to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

NAVIGATION

Map

Compass

GPS system

Extra batteries

INSULATION/RAIN GEAR

Waterproof/windproof jacket

Hat

Gloves

Thermal undergarments (pack extra)

Wool socks (pack extra)

Goggles – Winter

Face mask – Winter

LIGHT

Headlamp

Flashlight

Lanterns

Extra batteries

FIRST AID SUPPLIES

Use a pre-made kit or build your own

EMERGENCY KIT

Whistle

Signal mirror

Duct tape

Pocket knife/multi-tool, etc.

Bright colored cloth

FIRE

Matches in a waterproof container

Lighter

Firestarters

NUTRITION

Choose high protein and high-calorie items

Pack extra food

WATER

Pack at least 2 liters per person

Carry more than you think you will need

Water filtration or purifying system

SUN and INSECT PROTECTION

Sunglasses

Sunscreen

Hat

Bug Repellent

Bug Net

EMERGENCY SHELTER

Tent

Space Blanket

Tarp

Additionally, the DEC encouraged hikers to wear a watch or some other version of a time-keeping device with them at all times. The department also suggested traveling with at least one other person and to monitor trail conditions before and during hikes. More hiking safety tips can be found on the DEC website.