BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Department of Justice will seek the death penalty against the man who murdered 10 people and injured three others in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket in May 2022.

Confessed murderer Payton Gendron, now 20, is already serving life in prison after he pleaded guilty to 15 state charges against him in November 2022, including first-degree domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate, which is automatically punished by life in prison without parole.

New York does not have the death penalty, but it was possible in the federal case against Gendron. His lawyers repeatedly said that he is prepared to plead guilty to the 27 federal charges against him and avoid a federal trial if the death penalty was taken off the table.

The DOJ, in a filing Friday, notified the court and lawyers for Gendron that “the United States believes the circumstances … are such that, in the event of a conviction, a sentence of death is justified.”

News 4 reported Thursday that families of victims from the Tops mass shooting were summoned to federal court Friday morning in Buffalo by Department of Justice officials for a “major announcement.”

A DOJ commitee reportedly reached a decision on whether or not to recommend the death penalty for Gendron in November, but that decision had been kept private.

