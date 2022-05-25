SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An assistant commissioner with the State Department of Transportation will be named director of the New York State Fair, at least on an interim basis, multiple sources briefed on the decision confirm to NewsChannel 9.

Sean Hennessey, based out of the DOT in Watertown, is expected to oversee planning of the 2022 State Fair.

The job of assistant director has been posted to career websites the past several weeks, but without a fair director, the assistant is expected to manage the event.

Hennessey will take over for Troy Waffner, whose temporary extended leave of absence has become permanent. NewsChannel 9 was first to report Waffner’s absence and expected departure on Tuesday.

The sources say Waffner will be moved into another job with the State’s Department of Agriculture and Markets, which oversees the State Fair. Waffner is expected to play a role working with county fairs.

NewsChannel 9 is awaiting responses to phone calls and emails put into the State’s Department of Agriculture and Markets just in the last hour.

Phone calls and text messages to Hennessey haven’t been returned.

The Fair is scheduled to run for 13 days: August 24 through September 5, 2022.