ST. JOHNSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a young emaciated female Doberman was discovered abandoned on their porch in the Town of St. Johnsville. Police said she was brought to the Fort Plain Animal Hospital (FPAH) to be examined.

According to officials, FPAH got the dog in right away to examine her. She is now on vitamins, antibiotics, and a refeeding schedule to safely get her to gain weight and be healthy.

Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter (AMAS) said the pup, now named Bridget, which means strength or the exalted can now begin her healing process. Bridget has been placed in a foster home they said.

AMAS urges anyone who recognizes Bridget or has information to call the shelter at (518) 673-5670, or the Montgomery County Sheriffs at 518-853-5500.