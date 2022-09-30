ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, New York’s midterm elections will be held on November 8. A recent Siena Poll shows the outlook voters have on the State’s gubernatorial race, as well as the topics they’re most concerned about heading into the election.

Siena Research Institute Pollster Steven Greenberg explains current Governor Kathy Hochul has maintained a lead with Democratic voters. Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin lost some Republican support while maintaining a slight edge with independents. The governor leads in downstate suburbs while Zeldin holds a one-point lead upstate.

Also this week, with football season in full swing mobile sports betting in New York is seeing new revenue highs. Officials say more than $390 million dollars in tax revenue has been generated since mobile sports betting was legalized. Ryan Peterson spoke with Joel Simkins, managing director at Houlihan Lokey a global investment bank, on sports betting expansion in the state.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York: