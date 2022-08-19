ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re previewing some of the big races to monitor for the second primary election here in New York. Following the state’s redistricting battle, the Congressional and State Senate primaries were moved to August 23.

On top of the Congressional primary races, there are also two special elections for the current 19th district and the 23rd district. The 19th district was vacated when Antonio Delgado became Lieutenant Governor, and the 23rd seat opened upon Tom Reed’s resignation. There are also a number of State Senate seats with candidates vying to get on the November ballot.

We’re also reviewing the upcoming application window for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses. Ryan McCall, an attorney with Tully Rinckey PLLC, reviews the rules and regulations tied to this process. The window opens on August 25 and closes September 26.

