ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Aviation announced Saturday that Frontier Airlines will suspend operations at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) at the end of the 2023 winter and spring travel season.

The airline has been flying between ROC and Orlando year-round, ROC and Tampa during the winter months, and between ROC and Denver during the spring and summer months.

The statement from the Department of Aviation says nonstop service will continue out of ROC to Orlando and Tampa on other airlines in hopes to minimize impact for travelers. They add they are hopeful the airline will return in the future.

“We’re sorry to hear of Frontier Airlines’ suspension of service out of the Frederick Douglass

Greater Rochester International Airport. The Airport maintained a good relationship with

Frontier over the last two years, but this is a competitive business and unfortunately Frontier

made a decision impacting service at ROC,” said Airport Director Andy Moore. “The ROC

team will continue to work with current and prospective airlines to bring new service, new

routes and more options for Rochester passengers.

Frontier Airlines will stop flying out of ROC on May 9.