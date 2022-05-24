ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that ‘Get Outdoors and Get Together Day’ events will be held at 21 select locations across New York State on June 11. The events aim to connect people to nature and provide increased access to the outdoors.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, in partnership with the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities and the Division of Veterans’ Services, are hosting free and low-cost events throughout the day. The event will bring people of all abilities, ages, identities, and backgrounds together for fun, healthy activities as part of the launch of a new Governor’s initiative to broaden the diversity of users and ensure inclusivity of access to state public lands.

Participants will be encouraged to discover new skills and enjoy a range of introductory-level outdoor recreation activities such as fishing, nature walks, hikes, birding, archery, camping, paddling, and more. The event will highlight the different ways people can enjoy the outdoors safely and sustainably.

Activities:

Fishing: The I Fish NY program will offer free catch-and-release fishing clinics for everyone. Learn about fishing equipment, techniques, regulations, consumption advisories, and good places to fish. Participants may bring their gear, but rods and reels will also be available for loan.

Camping 101: Visitors can try their hand at camping basics by pitching a tent on the lawn and learning how to pack for a camping trip.

Paddling: Participants can learn the basics of this fun fast-growing sport and try getting out on the water.

Archery: Participants can try getting a bullseye with a bow and arrow and learn important safety tips.

Birding: Participants can learn how easy and fun it is to enjoy birdwatching almost anywhere.

Hiking: Participants can take a short hike and learn the basics of finding the perfect trails on their own.

Outdoor safety: Learn the basics of being prepared and safe so all outdoor adventures are good ones.

Accessible outdoor recreation: Experience and learn about accessible outdoor recreation opportunities on State lands including hiking, camping, birding, fishing, and boating.

At Long Dock Park, participants will be able to seine for fish in the Hudson River, learning about indigenous fishing techniques in addition to learning to fish with a rod and reel. A Spanish interpreter will be onsite for this event.

DEC event locations:

Region 1/Long Island: Hempstead Lake State Park (Nassau County).

Region 2/NYC: Mount Loretto Unique Area (Richmond County).

Region 3/Hudson Valley: Stony Kill Farm Environmental Education Center (Dutchess County).

Region 3/Catskills: Kenneth L. Wilson Campground (Ulster County).

Region 3/Catskills: Catskills Visitor Center (Ulster County).

Region 3/Hudson Valley: Long Dock Park (Dutchess County, in partnership with Scenic Hudson).

Region 4/Catskills: North-South Lake Campground (Greene County).

Region 4/Capital Region: Five Rivers Environmental Education Center (Albany County).

Region 5/Adirondacks: Scaroon Manor Campground (Warren County).

Region 6/Western Adirondacks: Lowville Forestry Demonstration Area (Lewis County).

Region 7/Central NY: Rogers Environmental Education Center (Chenango County).

Region 8/Central NY: In conjunction with the ADK Outdoor Expo (Monroe County).

Region 9/Western NY: Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center (Erie County).

Guests are encouraged to bring picnic lunches, games, and sporting equipment. All locations offer wheelchair-accessible features and activities including restrooms and select recreation opportunities.