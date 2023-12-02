WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM) — Senator Kristen Gillibrand announced new legislation that would establish harsher punishments for robocallers.

Gillibrand is reintroducing the Deter Obnoxious, Nefarious, and Outrageous Telephone Calls Act (the DO NOT Call Act) to crack down on robocalls, robotexts, and AI scams. According to Gillibrand, Americans get 4 billion robocalls every month, and phone scams are becoming more sophisticated as artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated. Tricking victims has become easier for scammers now that technology lets callers impersonate people through voice cloning in addition to faking caller ID numbers.

“Robocalls are obnoxious and disruptive at best and mechanisms for insidious scams at worst. Scammers should not be allowed unfettered access to New Yorkers at all times of day and night,” said Gillibrand. “I am determined to end relentless robocalls and look forward to getting this legislation passed.”

The new additions to the DO NOT Call Act would strengthen criminal penalties for those who intentionally violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), which regulates telemarketing calls. Anyone who knowingly and deliberately makes 100,000 calls within 24 hours, 1,000,000 calls within 30 days, or 10,000,000 calls within one year; makes calls with the intent to commit a felony; or causes one or more person to lose a total of $5,000 or more within one year is violating the TCPA.

If the new legislation is passed, violations of telemarketing prohibitions will be punishable by up to one year in prison, and repeat offenses will be punishable by up to three years in prison. The fine for falsifying caller ID information (commonly known as spoofing) would increase from $10,000 to $20,000 under the new legislation as well.