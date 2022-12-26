GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – ‘Twas the week before Christmas, and all through the school, gingerbread houses were looking really cool. A creature was stirring, and it was bigger than a mouse. A surprise character paid a visit to Glens Falls High School – and it wasn’t Santa Claus.

Glens Falls students in Matt Petrillose’s International and American Regional Foods course spent several classes this month building gingerbread houses, honing an art form synonymous with both the holiday season and the culinary delights that come along with it. After sitting out for days, they ceased to be safe to eat. That meant it was time to figure out disposal.

The class was struck with an idea, and got to summoning a terrifying creature to take the houses down. The gingerbread creations were arranged into a cityscape, with a full backdrop created by Glens Falls art teacher Sue Botch. Then, with stomping footsteps, came “Glenzilla.”

A video produced by Glens Falls City Schools lets it all play out. On Thursday, Glenzilla – portrayed by school security officer Rebecca Lowry inside an inflatable dinosaur costume – stomped through the school’s community of lovingly-constructed gingerbread houses, reducing them to rubble and giving kids something to remember as they went off on their holiday break.

Gingerbread houses have had a big presence in the city of Glens Falls this winter. The head chef and construction lead of the Queensbury Hotel came together in late November to construct a life-sized gingerbread house in the hotel lobby, to be visited and enjoyed by anyone who pays the venue a visit.