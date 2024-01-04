ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced another proposal for her 2024 State of the State Address on Thursday, January 4, to be held on Tuesday, January 9. The governor announced a six-point plan to combat maternal and infant mortality in New York State.

Recent CDC statistics revealed that the state has seen an increase in infant mortality for the first time in over two decades.

“Make no mistake: we are facing a maternal and infant mortality crisis,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “As New York’s first mom governor, this is personal to me. We are committed to tackling this crisis head-on with policies that lift up parents and children throughout the State of New York.”

One of the Governor’s proposals is to make New York the first state in the nation to establish statewide coverage for prenatal care. To do this, the governor proposes an expansion of the state’s Paid Family Leave (PFL) policy to include 40 hours of paid leave for prenatal medical appointments. Under the current law, short-term benefits are not available until four weeks before the child’s birth and a seven-day waiting period.

“Governor Hochul continues to put the well-being of families first, and we are so grateful for this package of proposals that will provide them even greater protections,” New York State Office of Child and Family Services Acting Commissioner Suzanne Miles-Gustave said in a statement. “Our precious children are only able to thrive when their caregivers are given the necessary treatments and resources for healthy development both before and after birth. Once again, New York is proving itself to be a pioneer in maternal health, and we are excited to help lead these life-saving initiatives.”

Another priority in Governor Hochul’s six-point plan will be to address the mental health of the mother. According to data from the CDC, approximately 23 percent of pregnancy-related deaths are due to mental health conditions, and one in eight women with have recently given birth experience post-partum depression.

To address the issue, Governor Hochul says that the state will be training counselors who answer the state’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifelines on issues related to maternal mental health. In addition, the state will expand Project TEACH — the state’s mental health initiative aimed at mothers and their children — to include support for other professions, including home-visiting nurses, lactation consultants, and WIC staff among others.

“Pregnancy and childbirth are major life-changing events that can sometimes pose unique mental health challenges or exacerbate preexisting conditions,” Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said in a statement. “By providing specialized training to the professionals most likely to interact with these individuals and by ensuring our counselors at the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline are versed in maternal mental health, we can offer the additional support New Yorkers can rely on to maintain their mental wellbeing before and after their delivery. I applaud Governor Hochul for continuing to focus on maternal mortality and for providing these critical resources to help mothers statewide.”

Other initiatives highlighted in Governor Hochul’s six-point plan include:

Providing funding for the distribution of portable cribs for lower-income families at no cost. The cribs would be distributed via local county departments of social services and other organizations. Hospitals would also facilitate referrals where a need for a crib is identified.

Directing the Department of Health to launch new initiatives to reduce the rate of unnecessary cesarean sections. This would include new oversight measures to identify physicians who prescribe them unnecessarily. It would also include new Medicaid financial incentives for hospitals who reduce the number of unnecessary C-sections.

Enabling the Commissioner of Health to issue a “standing order” allowing families to access doula services without a referral from a physician. This would eliminate a hurdle for pregnant mothers, especially ones who rely on Medicaid for health insurance coverage. The governor has already secured doula coverage for Medicaid enrollees, a change which went into effect on Monday, January 1.

Eliminating cost-sharing — including co-pays and other out-of-pocket costs for pregnancy-related benefits for anyone enrolled in the Essential Plan or Qualified Health Plans from NY State of Health. According to the governor’s office, that would allow approximately 1.3 million residents enrolled in those plans to access pregnancy-related care.

“In New York, we refuse to accept the maternal and infant mortality crisis – we’re taking action to ensure women and babies have the lifesaving healthcare options and services they deserve,” Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado said in a statement. “This is how we address existing disparities and support families statewide. We will proudly lead the way.”