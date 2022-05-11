NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“Getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on booster doses is a key way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to thank the more than 75 percent of New Yorkers who have gotten fully vaccinated and are keeping their communities safe and healthy. Let’s continue to move forward safely through this pandemic: Make sure you are fully vaccinated and up to date on your booster doses.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 51.62

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 48.66

Test Results Reported – 109,960

Total Positive – 10,087

Percent Positive – 9.02%**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.18%**

Patient Hospitalization – 2,358 (-11)

Patients Newly Admitted – 445

Patients in ICU – 222 (+5)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 94 (+3)

Total Discharges – 299,944 (415)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 21

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,672

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,068

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,563,494

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 25,747

Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 148,730

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Sunday, May 8, 2022 Monday, May 9, 2022 Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Capital Region 54.87 55.00 55.39 Central New York 43.27 42.72 40.80 Finger Lakes 43.34 43.90 42.60 Long Island 53.10 54.76 56.26 Mid-Hudson 45.24 45.93 47.27 Mohawk Valley 50.66 51.57 50.25 New York City 44.47 43.88 44.99 North Country 36.96 37.75 39.04 Southern Tier 52.15 53.64 53.84 Western New York 61.21 62.43 61.99 Statewide 47.70 47.96 48.66

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, May 8, 2022 Monday, May 9, 2022 Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Capital Region 11.85% 12.42% 12.39% Central New York 10.34% 10.26% 9.86% Finger Lakes 13.38% 13.56% 13.34% Long Island 9.84% 9.96% 10.42% Mid-Hudson 7.50% 6.88% 7.33% Mohawk Valley 9.60% 9.74% 10.08% New York City 4.91% 4.67% 4.80% North Country 8.66% 8.81% 9.30% Southern Tier 9.71% 9.74% 9.95% Western New York 18.07% 18.25% 18.33% Statewide 7.24% 7.03% 7.18%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, May 8, 2022 Monday, May 9, 2022 Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Bronx 3.58% 3.62% 3.75% Kings 4.12% 3.66% 3.86% New York 6.73% 6.62% 6.56% Queens 5.11% 5.08% 5.16% Richmond 5.19% 5.28% 5.35%

Yesterday 10,087 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,238,224. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 63,241 148 Allegany 9,258 15 Broome 48,812 139 Cattaraugus 16,081 41 Cayuga 17,345 24 Chautauqua 24,499 66 Chemung 22,545 48 Chenango 9,836 31 Clinton 17,976 28 Columbia 10,734 36 Cortland 11,346 26 Delaware 8,239 18 Dutchess 66,790 125 Erie 226,159 625 Essex 6,095 22 Franklin 10,026 11 Fulton 13,402 17 Genesee 14,363 32 Greene 9,044 19 Hamilton 919 3 Herkimer 14,798 24 Jefferson 21,358 53 Lewis 6,397 8 Livingston 12,295 27 Madison 14,290 26 Monroe 163,021 353 Montgomery 12,444 22 Nassau 424,236 994 Niagara 50,889 126 NYC 2,401,037 3,816 Oneida 58,246 163 Onondaga 121,517 166 Ontario 21,538 42 Orange 110,986 247 Orleans 9,084 16 Oswego 28,774 55 Otsego 10,636 35 Putnam 24,801 55 Rensselaer 33,730 105 Rockland 95,943 151 Saratoga 49,695 142 Schenectady 35,186 87 Schoharie 5,325 9 Schuyler 3,714 7 Seneca 6,369 9 St. Lawrence 22,424 39 Steuben 21,156 69 Suffolk 443,819 820 Sullivan 19,175 45 Tioga 11,686 34 Tompkins 21,071 86 Ulster 33,727 67 Warren 14,693 58 Washington 12,823 40 Wayne 18,451 32 Westchester 263,807 553 Wyoming 8,677 19 Yates 3,696 13

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 184 122 66.3% 62 33.7% Central New York 106 62 58.5% 44 41.5% Finger Lakes 372 140 37.6% 232 62.4% Long Island 345 171 49.6% 174 50.4% Mid-Hudson 225 133 59.1% 92 40.9% Mohawk Valley 70 37 52.9% 33 47.1% New York City 650 280 43.1% 370 56.9% North Country 66 35 53.0% 31 47.0% Southern Tier 131 60 45.8% 71 54.2% Western New York 209 111 53.1% 98 46.9% Statewide 2,358 1,151 48.8% 1,207 51.2%

Yesterday, 21 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,672. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Chautauqua 1 Erie 3 Essex 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 2 Monroe 1 Nassau 1 Onondaga 1 Queens 1 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 3 Wayne 1 Westchester 1 Grand Total 21

Yesterday, 2,836 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,615 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 973,469 106 Central New York 651,174 56 Finger Lakes 871,542 156 Long Island 2,209,116 318 Mid-Hudson 1,728,394 303 Mohawk Valley 327,826 42 New York City 8,110,465 1,502 North Country 307,944 35 Southern Tier 444,669 204 Western New York 963,046 114 Statewide 16,587,645 2,836

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 890,639 94 Central New York 603,029 68 Finger Lakes 809,486 170 Long Island 1,967,723 304 Mid-Hudson 1,518,078 290 Mohawk Valley 305,320 44 New York City 7,198,688 1,397 North Country 278,831 31 Southern Tier 407,347 87 Western New York 887,156 130 Statewide 14,866,297 2,615

Booster/Additional Shots: