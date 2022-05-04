UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Earlier this year, Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement that she would like to move SUNY Poly’s College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering to Albany leaving some in the Mohawk Valley feeling left behind.

Republican candidate for Governor and former County Executive Rob Astorino was in Utica Monday morning, and shared his thoughts on the developing situation, and whether he believes it’s the right call.

“Keep it here, this is where it is, this is where the jobs are, people should not be uprooted or lose their job – it’s right here, it should stay here,” said Astorino.

“People can’t afford to live here anymore and the jobs that they actually have, they don’t want to have to be worried about losing, but they need Albany to get off their backs. We actually need people to invest in New York, and they’re not going to do it with the chaos and craziness that is Albany right now.”

Astorino joins a number of Oneida County officials who are in favor of keeping SUNY Poly where it is. No official plans or developments have been made at this point.