NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Winter is right around the corner, and there are certain things you can do to save money on your heating bill. When preparing your home for winter it’s important to make sure that your windows and doors are properly sealed so heat does not escape.

Vice President of Jay-K Lumber, Jonas Kelly, explains that the best trick is to eliminate cracks on windows and doors.

“Air movement is a heat loss or allowing cold air to come into the house so to reduce or eliminate a draft is a step in the right reducing your heat bill,” said Kelly.

For your windows, one item you can use is weather seal tape.

“This is a clear tape you can use on windows the window won’t be able to be open but you can seal up cracks. or a rubber window seal, or an insulator kit. This stuff is a clear film that covers the entire window that’s a good temporary fix also,” said Kelly.

For doors, Jonas tells me that the best way to keep the heat in is replacing your door sweep.

“This goes on the bottom of the door. The bottom of the exterior of the door where a sweep wearing out over time so this is an easy thing to replace,” said Kelly.