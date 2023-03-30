N.Y. (WETM) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced over $268 million in funding to help homeless people in New York State on March 30.

This funding was part of the Continuum of Care (CoC) Competition Awards. The $268 million was distributed to 563 homeless service and housing programs across New York State in 2022. HUD distributed a total of $2.8 billion nationwide last year. The goal of the CoC Competition Awards is to help homeless individuals and families move into permanent housing and ultimately end homelessness.

“Helping people move into stable housing from temporary shelters and encampments on the streets is essential to ending homelessness,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “Working with our local partners, these Continuum of Care program grants, deliver communities the resources they need. Together we can work toward a world where homelessness is a brief and rare occurrence, and every person has access to a safe, affordable and stable home so that they and their families can thrive.”

In 2022, HUD gave a total of nearly $2.2 million to CoC programs in Allegany, Chemung, Livingston, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties according to the Continuum of Care Competition

Homeless Assistance Award Report. The report also shows that $235,873 was given to Tompkins County programs and $367,355 was given to programs across Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates Counties.

“HUD’s yearly 2022 Point-in-Time count saw a reduction in homelessness in New York, and HUD continues to address housing supply and lack of affordable housing with the urgency it deserves,” said HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey Alicka Ampry-Samuel. “This funding for local homeless organizations will bring us closer to HUD’s goal of reducing homelessness and providing a roof for all New Yorkers in need.”

For the CoC program, HUD sought out projects that use a housing-first approach, reduce the criminalization of homelessness, emphasize racial equity, and have anti-discrimination policies for LGBTQ individuals. HUD also looked for projects that sought to end homelessness for all and addressed racial disparities in homelessness. Additionally, HUD supported programs that partnered with housing and health agencies.

The March 30 CoC funding announcement follows a $2 million grant designed to help homeless people in rural areas of New York State in January.