SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Upstate New York Poison Center released a warning today in regards to a sharp increase in the number of calls to the poison center for children and teens who have eaten marijuana edibles.

According to new data, the poison center has received 64 calls in regards to marijuana ingestion and is on par to handle the highest number of cases for marijuana edibles in its 65-year history.

Edible THC products often look like candy or sweets, tempting young children to eat them. Children will often eat more than what is considered a single dose for an adult.

“These edible products look appealing to young children, and many times, children don’t stop at just one. It is important to remember that unlike smoked marijuana, the effects of edibles may not kick in for almost 90 minutes. Pediatric exposures to edible THC products frequently require a trip to a healthcare facility. In young children, marijuana can cause changes in blood pressure and heart rate, severe tiredness, trouble breathing and even coma,” said the center.

Medical director of the Upstate New York Medical Center Dr. Vince Calleo said that the best place to store all cannabis-related products is up high and out of the reach of children.

He also said to remember these tips if you are over 21 and chose to have marijuana edibles: