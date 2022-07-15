BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Tops on Jefferson Avenue has officially reopened, but for many, the doors are opening too soon.

On May 14, 10 people were fatally shot and three others were injured in a mass shooting at the store. Every person killed was Black and the accused shooter is a suspected white supremacist.

On Thursday, the suspect was indicted on 27 federal counts. If convicted, he could spend life in prison and receive the death penalty.

Reaction to the store’s reopening has been mixed. On Friday morning, following a series of renovations, many people showed up with signs condemning the decision. One sign read “This is not food justice!” while another said “Two months is too soon to reopen these wounds.”

He’s not the only one who feels the store’s reopening after only 62 days is an injustice. A small group of peaceful protestors has formed on the sidewalk as well. pic.twitter.com/H89S6iSmhl — Jhas Williams (@thejhaswilliams) July 15, 2022

Voice Buffalo Vice Chair Jerome Wright said “We were assaulted and massacred. Now, we’re being held hostage, because we don’t have any choice.”

Others were pleased to see the store reopening, including some employees.

Mixed reviews all over the place- While some staffers need more time before they’re reading to come back, others can hardly wait …



Still unclear as to what time the store is set to open. pic.twitter.com/l95QECotBG — Jhas Williams (@thejhaswilliams) July 15, 2022

The Durhams, The Lanes, and The Peacemakers showing support to returning guests today. pic.twitter.com/j0spb2sbTk — Jhas Williams (@thejhaswilliams) July 15, 2022

On Thursday, Tops officials offered a look inside the renovated store. Before this, community leaders and elected officials came together for a moment of silence and prayer.

Friday morning at 5 a.m., before the store reopened, an early morning worship service took place.

Prayer has just ended in applause. Now security, customers, and workers are beginning to make their way inside the newly renovated Tops on Jefferson Avenue. This is the first time the store has opened its doors in 62 days since the mass shooting took place in Buffalo. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/6NlGYJ6Exf — Jhas Williams (@thejhaswilliams) July 15, 2022

Inside and outside the store, new security measures have been put in place. A “water wall” memorial has been installed inside, and more memorials, inside and outside, are planned.