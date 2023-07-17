WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Funny Cide died Sunday, July 16 from complications of colic. He was 23 years old.

Kentucky Horse Park, which was the thoroughbred’s home for the last 15 years of his life, confirmed the news on social media. The horse was part of Sackatoga Stable that was owned by a group of friends from Sackets Harbor.

Funny Cide won 11 of his 38 career starts and earned over $3.5 million in winnings. The gelding went undefeated as a two-year-old. He formed a rivalry with 2003 Kentucky Derby favorite Empire Maker. Funny Cide stunned the horse racing world by beating Empire Maker in the 2003 Derby at 13-1 odds.

Two weeks later, the horse ridden by jockey Jose Santos won the Preakness Stakes by almost 10 lengths. Empire Maker would spoil the Triple Crown bid by winning the Belmont Stakes on Long Island. Funny Cide would end up in third place around five lengths back.

The horse was purchased by the group for only $75,000 and earned numerous honors, including streets in Sackets Harbor and Napa, Calif. named for him. He also had a 2006 children’s book made about him and Saratoga Race Course has held the Funny Cide Stakes race named for him.