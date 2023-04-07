JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Thursday in Johnson City, the Vestal Police Narcotics Division executed a large drug bust at 58 Massachusetts Avenue.

Police found approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine, over 10 ounces of fentanyl, 1 ounce of crack cocaine, and more than 2 ounces of suspected illegal narcotics that have not yet been identified.

As a result, 30-year-old resident Evan Middleton was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st Degree (Felony)

(2) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

(3) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

(3) Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree

Middleton was transported to the Broome County Jail and held for arraignment.