ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Girls on the Run Capital Region (GOTRCR) Spring Season Celebration will host the largest 5k run in the Capital Region. Over 750 runners are expected to join the GOTR on May 21, at Central Park in Schenectady which begins at 9:30 a.m. and is open to all interested runners.

The spring celebration 5k follows the GOTRCR’s largest and most successful season yet that has offered programming at 32 locations in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady & Washington counties, and serves 410 girls. GOTR girls will have the opportunity to run with their peers from across the region while being cheered on by friends and family.

“At Girls on the Run one of our core values is ‘to embrace our differences and find strength in our connectedness and what better way to celebrate a true community of connection than to come together for our celebration 5k this Spring,” said Sarah Smith Syden, Executive Director for GOTR Capital Region.”

Officials said the Fall 2021 season celebration 5k had marked GOTRCR’s return to an in-person 5k celebration race following the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year, there is also a virtual race option that allows runners to participate on their own time.

For more details, and to register to run or volunteer, you can visit the GOTRCR online. Limited on-site registration will be available on the day of the run.