SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Longtime NFL player and former Onondaga Central High School football star Latavius Murray is making plans to give back to his community.

Murray is hosting an event on May 6 at the Oncenter to raise funds for his plan to build a recreation and education center in his hometown of Nedrow. The money goes towards a good cause bringing a community center to the area.

Tickets are $150 for a single ticket and sponsors can buy tables starting at $1,500 for 10 guests. More information can be found on the events page.

Ticket sales will go towards the non-profit center called the Jon Diaz Community Center, named after his friend Jon Diaz who was shot and killed in 2016 in Syracuse. Murray says that the estimated start date for construction is in 2024 and currently they are in the design phase with VIP Structures.

Murray will headline the inaugural gala event sponsored by Victory Sports Medicine on May 6 to make his plans come to life, fundraising for this new project that will bring back so much to his hometown community.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, Free Safety Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos along with Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Gabe Davis and Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Kenny Gainwell all will be attending the event.

At the event there will be photo opportunities with the NFL players, dancing, a live band, auction items and more.

NewsChannel 9’s anchor Christie Casciano will emcee the festivities.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.