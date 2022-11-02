NEW YORK (WWTI) – Leftover Deer Management Permits are available for hunters for some Wildlife Management Units in New York State, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Applications for leftover Deer Management Permits are being accepted for the following Wildlife Management Units: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 7F, 7H, 7J, 7R, 8A, 8C (bowhunting-only), 8F, 8G, 8H, 8J, 8N, 8R, 9A, 9F and 9G.

A map outlining the boundaries of each area is available on the DEC website.

“In units with leftover Deer Management Permits, hunters can pick up another two tags to help meet New York State’s management objectives,” Commissioner Seggos said. “In these areas, DEC encourages hunters to hunt safely and responsibly and to prioritize doe harvest and share extra venison with friends, neighbors, and venison donation programs.”

The permits allow hunters to harvest antlerless deer and are issued to help control deer populations in certain areas. Hunters can apply for up to two additional permits in person at any DEC license-issuing station. The applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis, according to DEC. The leftover permits are not available by phone, mail or online.

Applicants who paid the $10 application fee during the initial application period, or are exempt from the application fee, won’t be charged for the additional application. All others will be required to pay the application fee.

Bonus permits are available for hunters who take an antlerless deer in Wildlife Management Units 1C, 3S, 4J or 8C.