(WETM) – A New York man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a shooting at a Tops Friendly Market over the weekend.

Someone called the customer service desk at the grocery store in Manlius which sparked an intense police investigation. The caller reported a threat made by a user on the social media application Discord.

After specifics were given to the police, a 20-year-old man from Jamesville was identified as a suspect.

The man has been charged with making a terroristic threat after threatening to carry out a shooting at the store. He was arrested on Saturday, March 11th.

While searching his home, police found guns and ammunition.