FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 15-year-old Mikayla Coulter left her home in Fulton on July 15, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Coulter was last seen getting into a small silver hatchback.

She was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, white shoes and carrying a backpack.

Courtesy of Fulton Police Department.

Fulton Police say Coulter has ties to the Oneonta, Rochester and Syracuse area. She also has family connections in Camillus, New York, Florida and Massachusetts.

Police believe there is no foul play involved in her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Coulter’s whereabouts are asked to contact the City of Fulton Police Department at 315-598-2008 Ext. 8.