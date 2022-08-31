BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Avelo Airlines has announced plans to provide air service to the Greater Binghamton Airport.



Starting November 16th the airline will offer non-stop flights to Orlando and Ft. Myers Florida starting with $79 fares one way.

Avelo is known as an ultra low cost airline based in Houston. It was previously known as Casino Express Airlines and Xtra Airways. It became Avelo in April, 2021.

To date, the Greater Binghamton airport had only been providing flights via Delta Airlines.

A news conference is currently being held at the airport with County Executive Jason Garner and Broome County’s Aviation Commissioner.

NewsChannel 34 is on-site and will provide more information as it is shared.