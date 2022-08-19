ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— New legislation signed by Governor Hochul, now places restrictions on what color toy guns can be. No longer can these imitation weapons be black, blue, silver, or aluminum.

Instead the colors have to be white or bright red, bright green, bright blue, bright pink, bright purple, or made of entirely transparent or translucent materials.

This will make it easier to identify that these toy guns are fake. However, there will be an exception for theatrical performances.

“This will set a statewide standard which is virtually identical to the New York City standard,” explained Assemblyman Tom Abinanti.

According to data from the Attorney General’s office, 63 shootings in New York State have happened as a result of people mistaking imitation weapons for real ones. This resulted in eight fatalities.

“Also, we are going to make it unlawful for individuals or Amazon or Walmart that sell toys that fail to meet these requirements,” said Senator Brad Hoylman.

This new law will go into effect in November.