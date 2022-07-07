There are differences between the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants of omicron, but symptoms don’t seem to vary. (Photo: Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, July 7, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.89%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases is 7,526 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,255 an increase of 49. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 15 deaths reported.

According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 56,652. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 72,218, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.

“As we continue to monitor the numbers, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using the tools we know that work to protect against and treat COVID-19,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Stay up to date on your vaccine and booster doses. If you’re a parent or guardian, talk to your pediatrician about getting your children vaccinated. Stay home if you feel sick and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about the best treatment options for you.”

Thursday’s data is below:

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Monday, July 4, 2022 Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Capital Region 14.93 14.48 13.31 Central New York 10.02 9.87 10.04 Finger Lakes 9.63 8.38 8.08 Long Island 35.72 34.88 34.69 Mid-Hudson 29.90 28.54 29.39 Mohawk Valley 11.63 10.60 10.74 New York City 39.02 37.01 38.21 North Country 10.88 10.64 10.64 Southern Tier 11.17 10.27 11.17 Western New York 11.82 11.54 12.03 Statewide 29.05 27.72 28.30

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Monday, July 4, 2022 Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Capital Region 7.83% 8.31% 8.31% Central New York 5.13% 5.33% 5.69% Finger Lakes 5.38% 5.64% 5.48% Long Island 9.79% 10.15% 10.13% Mid-Hudson 8.85% 8.52% 8.39% Mohawk Valley 6.70% 6.98% 7.08% New York City 8.97% 9.12% 9.33% North Country 5.65% 6.71% 6.68% Southern Tier 5.13% 5.99% 5.75% Western New York 8.19% 8.74% 9.15% Statewide 8.58% 8.78% 8.89%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Monday, July 4, 2022 Tuesday, July 5, 2022 Wednesday, July 6, 2022 Bronx 8.83% 9.27% 9.53% Kings 8.40% 8.31% 8.54% New York 8.59% 8.61% 8.81% Queens 10.01% 10.44% 10.60% Richmond 9.29% 9.42% 9.79%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

As of Thursday, July 7, 7,526 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,606,578. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 67,803 30 Allegany 9,650 6 Broome 51,146 33 Cattaraugus 16,922 9 Cayuga 17,863 8 Chautauqua 25,924 14 Chemung 23,480 7 Chenango 10,294 13 Clinton 19,237 10 Columbia 11,630 8 Cortland 11,694 5 Delaware 8,787 7 Dutchess 71,655 85 Erie 238,392 125 Essex 6,554 16 Franklin 10,514 4 Fulton 14,132 6 Genesee 14,907 2 Greene 9,560 10 Hamilton 955 – Herkimer 15,384 6 Jefferson 22,592 16 Lewis 6,603 2 Livingston 12,811 2 Madison 14,792 4 Monroe 170,687 60 Montgomery 13,104 6 Nassau 459,322 651 Niagara 53,422 44 NYC 2,588,142 4,551 Oneida 60,676 36 Onondaga 125,813 80 Ontario 22,606 12 Orange 117,847 137 Orleans 9,447 2 Oswego 29,726 18 Otsego 11,419 17 Putnam 26,704 43 Rensselaer 36,174 19 Rockland 101,713 161 Saratoga 53,246 28 Schenectady 37,835 24 Schoharie 5,628 6 Schuyler 3,892 – Seneca 6,621 8 St. Lawrence 23,247 15 Steuben 22,217 16 Suffolk 475,720 548 Sullivan 20,511 17 Tioga 12,212 11 Tompkins 22,783 39 Ulster 36,164 36 Warren 15,892 10 Washington 13,631 9 Wayne 19,177 20 Westchester 284,848 469 Wyoming 9,017 2 Yates 3,854 3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 95 53 55.8% 42 44.2% Central New York 40 23 57.5% 17 42.5% Finger Lakes 169 53 31.4% 116 68.6% Long Island 433 195 45.0% 238 55.0% Mid-Hudson 251 106 42.2% 145 57.8% Mohawk Valley 33 17 51.5% 16 48.5% New York City 1,088 433 39.8% 655 60.2% North Country 33 18 54.5% 15 45.5% Southern Tier 38 16 42.1% 22 57.9% Western New York 75 35 46.7% 40 53.3% Statewide 2,255 949 42.1% 1,306 57.9%

As of Thursday, July 7, there were 15 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,652. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: