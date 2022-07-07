ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Thursday, July 7, the COVID-19 daily average is 8.89%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases is 7,526 statewide.

The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Wednesday is 2,255 an increase of 49. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 15 deaths reported.

According to the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS), the total number of deaths reported since the onset of the pandemic is now 56,652. HERDS reported that the total number of deaths by healthcare facilities is 72,218, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statewide.

“As we continue to monitor the numbers, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using the tools we know that work to protect against and treat COVID-19,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Stay up to date on your vaccine and booster doses. If you’re a parent or guardian, talk to your pediatrician about getting your children vaccinated. Stay home if you feel sick and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about the best treatment options for you.”

Thursday’s data is below: 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:    

REGIONMonday, July 4, 2022Tuesday, July 5, 2022Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Capital Region14.9314.4813.31
Central New York10.029.8710.04
Finger Lakes9.638.388.08
Long Island35.7234.8834.69
Mid-Hudson29.9028.5429.39
Mohawk Valley11.6310.6010.74
New York City39.0237.0138.21
North Country10.8810.6410.64
Southern Tier11.1710.2711.17
Western New York11.8211.5412.03
Statewide29.0527.7228.30

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:    

RegionMonday, July 4, 2022Tuesday, July 5, 2022Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Capital Region7.83%8.31%8.31%
Central New York5.13%5.33%5.69%
Finger Lakes5.38%5.64%5.48%
Long Island9.79%10.15%10.13%
Mid-Hudson8.85%8.52%8.39%
Mohawk Valley6.70%6.98%7.08%
New York City8.97%9.12%9.33%
North Country5.65%6.71%6.68%
Southern Tier5.13%5.99%5.75%
Western New York8.19%8.74%9.15%
Statewide8.58%8.78%8.89%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.    

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:    

Borough in NYCMonday, July 4, 2022Tuesday, July 5, 2022Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Bronx8.83%9.27%9.53%
Kings8.40%8.31%8.54%
New York8.59%8.61%8.81%
Queens10.01%10.44%10.60%
Richmond9.29%9.42%9.79%

As of Thursday, July 7,  7,526 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,606,578. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County   Total Positive   New Positive   
Albany67,80330
Allegany9,6506
Broome51,14633
Cattaraugus16,9229
Cayuga17,8638
Chautauqua25,92414
Chemung23,4807
Chenango10,29413
Clinton19,23710
Columbia11,6308
Cortland11,6945
Delaware8,7877
Dutchess71,65585
Erie238,392125
Essex6,55416
Franklin10,5144
Fulton14,1326
Genesee14,9072
Greene9,56010
Hamilton955
Herkimer15,3846
Jefferson22,59216
Lewis6,6032
Livingston12,8112
Madison14,7924
Monroe170,68760
Montgomery13,1046
Nassau459,322651
Niagara53,42244
NYC2,588,1424,551
Oneida60,67636
Onondaga125,81380
Ontario22,60612
Orange117,847137
Orleans9,4472
Oswego29,72618
Otsego11,41917
Putnam26,70443
Rensselaer36,17419
Rockland101,713161
Saratoga53,24628
Schenectady37,83524
Schoharie5,6286
Schuyler3,892
Seneca6,6218
St. Lawrence23,24715
Steuben22,21716
Suffolk475,720548
Sullivan20,51117
Tioga12,21211
Tompkins22,78339
Ulster36,16436
Warren15,89210
Washington13,6319
Wayne19,17720
Westchester284,848469
Wyoming9,0172
Yates3,8543

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:    

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission 
Capital Region955355.8%4244.2%
Central New York402357.5%1742.5%
Finger Lakes1695331.4%11668.6%
Long Island43319545.0%23855.0%
Mid-Hudson25110642.2%14557.8%
Mohawk Valley331751.5%1648.5%
New York City1,08843339.8%65560.2%
North Country331854.5%1545.5%
Southern Tier381642.1%2257.9%
Western New York753546.7%4053.3%
Statewide2,25594942.1%1,30657.9%

As of Thursday, July 7, there were 15 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 56,652. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

County New Deaths                                   
Bronx 
Broome 
Dutchess 
Kings 
Monroe 
Nassau 
Orange 
Richmond 
Suffolk 
Westchester 
Grand Total 15 