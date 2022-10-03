New York drivers ranked number five in the nation for the least aggression. (Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite the many stereotypes about its largest city, New York drivers have been ranked as among the most polite in the nation, according to a new Forbes Advisor survey.

Using ten different metrics to quantify aggression among 5,000 drivers, New York came in at number five for least aggressive drivers.

Empire State drivers tied with North Dakotans for being the least likely to have another driver bump or ram their car on purpose — an incident only 1% of respondents experienced. Additionally, only 2% of New Yorkers said they’ve had another driver force their car off the road.

Which states are the most polite?

The most polite drivers hail from North Dakota. North Dakotans were ranked as the least likely in the nation to say they’ve been insulted (22%) or honked at (46%) by other drivers.

The Peace Garden State was followed by Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Florida. Nationally, the most common aggressive behaviors exhibited by other drivers were:

Another driver honked at them (63%)

Tailgated them (62%)

Were the target of rude gestures (45%)

Were cut off (43%)

Which states have the worst attitude?

Utah came in with the most confrontational drivers, followed by Missouri, Colorado, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Nationwide, More than 20% of drivers have seen someone cause an accident due to road rage. 23% of drivers know of someone in their state that has become injured in a road rage incident.

A closer look at road rage

The aggressive behaviors looked at by the study are as follows:

But what causes road rage? The most common explanation is that the other driver was at fault — this was the case 31% of the time. Another popular list of answers includes already being in a bad mood, whether the mood is due to stress (24%), exhaustion (4%), or anger (14%).

Impatience is another factor driving road rage, with 19% of respondents saying they experience road rage when they’re running late. Regardless of whether they have somewhere to be, 16% of drivers blamed the other driver for going too slow.

But for a little over one in four drivers, flying off the handle isn’t an issue when they’re behind the wheel. 28% of respondents said they’ve never had road rage.

For more information as well as survey methodology, see the full report here.