NEW YORK (WETM) – The cost at the pump for many cities across New York has stayed flat over the last week, according to AAA, even as the statewide gas tax suspension ended with the new year. But the Empire State’s average gas price is still sitting almost 20 cents above the national average.

AAA reports that as of January 3, 2023, the statewide average price of a gallon of gas was $3.42, up just one cent from a week ago. This is up 19 cents from the national average of $3.23.

In the Southern Tier, prices have actually gone down a few cents from last week, according to AAA’s data. In Elmira the Jan. 4 average was $3.30 (down 5 cents); in Ithaca, it was $3.55 (down 3 cents); in Binghamton, it was $3.43 (down 2 cents).

However, the statewide pause on the gas tax implemented in June 2022 expired on January 1, 2023. It’s unclear how this will affect gas prices moving forward, but New Yorkers will likely see a tighter squeeze on their wallets at the pump as we head into the new year.

AAA’s average prices for cities across NY are below, as of Jan. 4: