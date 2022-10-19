NEW YORK (WWTI) — The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program helps low-income households pay the cost of water and sewer services. The program can also assist with past-due water and sewer bills, according to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website.

The benefit is based on the actual amount due for water and/or sewer, with a maximum of $2500 per water or sewer provider or $5000 for combined services per applicant household. The program pays the water and sewer vendors directly.

If you are facing an emergency, you may be eligible for temporary assistance and can apply online or fill out an application and submit it to your local department of social services. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance encourages households not to wait until their water is shut off to apply for assistance.

The new program year began on Oct. 1 and households who have received the benefit in the past may be eligible for additional assistance.

Eligibility and benefits are based on:

Income;

Household size; and

Amount owed to water and/or sewer providers.

Your household may be eligible for a benefit if:

You or a member of your household are a U.S. Citizen, U.S. National, or qualified alien;

Your household’s gross monthly income is at or below the current income guidelines for your household size;

You receive Home Energy Assistance Program benefits;

You receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits;

You receive Temporary Assistance;

You receive Code a Supplemental Security Income;

You pay a vendor directly for your water and/or sewer usage; and

Your water, sewer, or combined water and sewer account is twenty days past the due date, you have a water lien that is levied on your local property taxes, or your water, sewer, or combined water and sewer service is terminated or otherwise facing disconnection due to unpaid arrears.

2022-2023 LIHWAP Monthly Income Limits

Household Size Max. Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,852 2 $3,730 3 $4,608 4 $5,485 5 $6,363 6 $7,241 7 $7,405 8 $7,570 9 $7,734 10 $7,899 11 $8,064 12 $8,228 13 $8,778 Each additional Add $590

Applicants need to include copies of the following documents with their application:

Proof of identity for the primary applicant;

A valid Social Security Number for the primary applicant;

Proof of residence;

A water, sewer or combined water and sewer bill listing your permanent and primary residence; and

Documentation of income for the primary applicant.

Applicants should submit copies of any documentation and not originals.

Applicants can apply online or in writing by printing and mailing or faxing the application to:

NYS LIHWAP

PO Box 1789

Albany, NY 12201

Fax: 518-486-1259

The application should be completed by the individual who has primary and direct responsibility for payment of the water, sewer or combined water and sewer bill.