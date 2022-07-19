NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — Summer is one of the most dangerous for teens to be on the roads, however, conditions may be relatively safer in the Empire State.

This is based on results from the personal-finance website WalletHub’s 2022’s Best and Worst States for Teen Drivers. This study analyzed the teen-driving environment in each of the 50 states by comparing key metrics such as motor-vehicle accidents, car repair costs and the presence of impaired-driving laws.

According to WalletHub, New York is considered to be the safest state for teen drivers in the entire country mainly due to its presence of driving laws. This included laws relating to distracted-driving and texting-while-driving, teen driver’s graduated licensing program, occupant protection and impaired driving.

New York also had the third-lowest rate of teen driver fatalities per 100,000 teens and fourth-lowest teen DUIs per 100,000 teens.

Additional states that were found to be the safest in the U.S. for teen drivers included Washington, Illinois, Maryland and Oregon.

The most dangerous states for teen drivers included Montana, Wyoming, Missouri, South Dakota and North Dakota.

The full study can be found on the WalletHub website.